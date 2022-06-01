Suumaya Ind. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,283.32 crore, up 7.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,283.32 crore in March 2022 up 7.17% from Rs. 1,197.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.70 crore in March 2022 down 89.42% from Rs. 214.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 381.55 crore in March 2022 up 75.56% from Rs. 217.33 crore in March 2021.

Suumaya Ind. EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 89.01 in March 2021.

Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 72.25 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -72.40% returns over the last 6 months and -82.96% over the last 12 months.