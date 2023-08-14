English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suumaya Ind. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.67 crore, down 93.94% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.67 crore in June 2023 down 93.94% from Rs. 143.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.00 crore in June 2023 down 623.81% from Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.63 crore in June 2023 down 313.34% from Rs. 9.67 crore in June 2022.

    Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 8.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -72.13% returns over the last 6 months and -83.37% over the last 12 months.

    Suumaya Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.6712.79143.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.6712.79143.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.178.88131.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.325.63-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.970.101.12
    Depreciation1.330.442.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.37103.341.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.85-105.606.50
    Other Income5.8911.280.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.96-94.327.25
    Interest0.350.511.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.31-94.835.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-22.31-94.835.70
    Tax-0.31--1.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-22.00-94.834.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-22.00-94.834.20
    Equity Share Capital62.7661.1461.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.35-1.550.69
    Diluted EPS-0.35-1.550.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.35-1.550.69
    Diluted EPS-0.35-1.550.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Suumaya Ind. #Suumaya Industries
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!