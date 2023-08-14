Suumaya Ind. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.67 crore, down 93.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.67 crore in June 2023 down 93.94% from Rs. 143.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.00 crore in June 2023 down 623.81% from Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.63 crore in June 2023 down 313.34% from Rs. 9.67 crore in June 2022.

Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 8.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -72.13% returns over the last 6 months and -83.37% over the last 12 months.