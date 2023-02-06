 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suumaya Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.57 crore, down 93.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.57 crore in December 2022 down 93.71% from Rs. 1,168.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.71 crore in December 2022 down 186.21% from Rs. 75.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 60.47 crore in December 2022 down 178.07% from Rs. 77.46 crore in December 2021.

Suumaya Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.57 30.19 1,168.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.57 30.19 1,168.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 1,166.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 69.34 41.19 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.42 -17.55 -78.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.92 1.08 0.91
Depreciation 1.77 1.68 2.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.54 2.68 5.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -63.42 1.11 71.96
Other Income 1.18 0.96 2.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -62.24 2.07 74.85
Interest 0.97 0.73 1.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -63.21 1.34 73.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -63.21 1.34 73.09
Tax 1.50 0.34 -1.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -64.71 1.00 75.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -64.71 1.00 75.06
Equity Share Capital 61.14 61.14 28.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.58 0.16 26.74
Diluted EPS -10.58 0.16 23.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.58 0.16 26.74
Diluted EPS -10.58 0.16 23.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited