    Suumaya Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.57 crore, down 93.71% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.57 crore in December 2022 down 93.71% from Rs. 1,168.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.71 crore in December 2022 down 186.21% from Rs. 75.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 60.47 crore in December 2022 down 178.07% from Rs. 77.46 crore in December 2021.

    Suumaya Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.5730.191,168.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.5730.191,168.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----1,166.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods69.3441.19--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.42-17.55-78.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.921.080.91
    Depreciation1.771.682.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.542.685.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-63.421.1171.96
    Other Income1.180.962.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-62.242.0774.85
    Interest0.970.731.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-63.211.3473.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-63.211.3473.09
    Tax1.500.34-1.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.711.0075.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-64.711.0075.06
    Equity Share Capital61.1461.1428.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.580.1626.74
    Diluted EPS-10.580.1623.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.580.1626.74
    Diluted EPS-10.580.1623.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited