Suumaya Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.57 crore, down 93.71% Y-o-Y
February 06, 2023 / 10:47 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 73.57 crore in December 2022 down 93.71% from Rs. 1,168.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.71 crore in December 2022 down 186.21% from Rs. 75.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 60.47 crore in December 2022 down 178.07% from Rs. 77.46 crore in December 2021.
Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 31.60 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.91% returns over the last 6 months and -90.15% over the last 12 months.
|Suumaya Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.57
|30.19
|1,168.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.57
|30.19
|1,168.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|1,166.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|69.34
|41.19
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.42
|-17.55
|-78.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|1.08
|0.91
|Depreciation
|1.77
|1.68
|2.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|64.54
|2.68
|5.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.42
|1.11
|71.96
|Other Income
|1.18
|0.96
|2.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-62.24
|2.07
|74.85
|Interest
|0.97
|0.73
|1.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-63.21
|1.34
|73.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-63.21
|1.34
|73.09
|Tax
|1.50
|0.34
|-1.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-64.71
|1.00
|75.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-64.71
|1.00
|75.06
|Equity Share Capital
|61.14
|61.14
|28.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.58
|0.16
|26.74
|Diluted EPS
|-10.58
|0.16
|23.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.58
|0.16
|26.74
|Diluted EPS
|-10.58
|0.16
|23.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited