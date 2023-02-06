Suumaya Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.57 crore, down 93.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.57 crore in December 2022 down 93.71% from Rs. 1,168.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.71 crore in December 2022 down 186.21% from Rs. 75.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 60.47 crore in December 2022 down 178.07% from Rs. 77.46 crore in December 2021.

Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 31.60 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.91% returns over the last 6 months and -90.15% over the last 12 months.