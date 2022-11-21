 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suumaya Ind. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.34 crore, down 94.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 162.34 crore in September 2022 down 94.85% from Rs. 3,154.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.00 crore in September 2022 down 105.19% from Rs. 289.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.25 crore in September 2022 down 103.13% from Rs. 359.47 crore in September 2021.

Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 38.00 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -48.89% returns over the last 6 months and -88.87% over the last 12 months.

Suumaya Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 162.34 332.53 1,007.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 162.34 332.53 1,007.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 1,884.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 131.58 316.31 36.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 37.19 -0.27 -1,012.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.58 1.72 1.35
Depreciation 1.83 2.65 2.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.44 2.39 6.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.28 9.73 88.92
Other Income 1.20 0.75 4.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.08 10.48 93.79
Interest 0.76 1.62 1.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.84 8.86 92.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.84 8.86 92.03
Tax 1.16 1.94 -3.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.00 6.92 96.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.00 6.92 96.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -15.00 6.92 96.00
Equity Share Capital 61.14 61.14 28.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.45 1.13 34.20
Diluted EPS -2.45 1.10 29.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.45 1.13 34.20
Diluted EPS -2.45 1.10 29.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 21, 2022