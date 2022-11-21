Suumaya Ind. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.34 crore, down 94.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.34 crore in September 2022 down 94.85% from Rs. 3,154.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.00 crore in September 2022 down 105.19% from Rs. 289.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.25 crore in September 2022 down 103.13% from Rs. 359.47 crore in September 2021.

Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 38.00 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -48.89% returns over the last 6 months and -88.87% over the last 12 months.