    Suumaya Ind. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.34 crore, down 94.85% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 162.34 crore in September 2022 down 94.85% from Rs. 3,154.46 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.00 crore in September 2022 down 105.19% from Rs. 289.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.25 crore in September 2022 down 103.13% from Rs. 359.47 crore in September 2021.

    Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 38.00 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -48.89% returns over the last 6 months and -88.87% over the last 12 months.

    Suumaya Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations162.34332.531,007.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations162.34332.531,007.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----1,884.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods131.58316.3136.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.19-0.27-1,012.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.581.721.35
    Depreciation1.832.652.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.442.396.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.289.7388.92
    Other Income1.200.754.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.0810.4893.79
    Interest0.761.621.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.848.8692.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.848.8692.03
    Tax1.161.94-3.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.006.9296.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.006.9296.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-15.006.9296.00
    Equity Share Capital61.1461.1428.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.451.1334.20
    Diluted EPS-2.451.1029.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.451.1334.20
    Diluted EPS-2.451.1029.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 09:00 am