Suumaya Ind. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.34 crore, down 94.85% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 162.34 crore in September 2022 down 94.85% from Rs. 3,154.46 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.00 crore in September 2022 down 105.19% from Rs. 289.05 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.25 crore in September 2022 down 103.13% from Rs. 359.47 crore in September 2021.
Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 38.00 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -48.89% returns over the last 6 months and -88.87% over the last 12 months.
|Suumaya Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|162.34
|332.53
|1,007.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|162.34
|332.53
|1,007.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|1,884.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|131.58
|316.31
|36.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|37.19
|-0.27
|-1,012.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.58
|1.72
|1.35
|Depreciation
|1.83
|2.65
|2.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.44
|2.39
|6.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.28
|9.73
|88.92
|Other Income
|1.20
|0.75
|4.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.08
|10.48
|93.79
|Interest
|0.76
|1.62
|1.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.84
|8.86
|92.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.84
|8.86
|92.03
|Tax
|1.16
|1.94
|-3.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.00
|6.92
|96.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.00
|6.92
|96.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.00
|6.92
|96.00
|Equity Share Capital
|61.14
|61.14
|28.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|1.13
|34.20
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|1.10
|29.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|1.13
|34.20
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|1.10
|29.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited