    Suumaya Ind. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.23 crore, down 98.49% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.23 crore in March 2023 down 98.49% from Rs. 1,802.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 473.41 crore in March 2023 down 360.14% from Rs. 181.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 469.02 crore in March 2023 down 189.33% from Rs. 525.05 crore in March 2022.

    Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 13.75 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -67.69% returns over the last 6 months and -81.47% over the last 12 months.

    Suumaya Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.23141.391,802.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.23141.391,802.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-----65.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.01130.56-4.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.060.671,330.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.231.461.35
    Depreciation1.921.820.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses478.2866.4215.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-492.27-59.54524.32
    Other Income21.3370.650.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-470.9411.11524.66
    Interest2.470.722.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-473.4110.39522.37
    Exceptional Items-----279.33
    P/L Before Tax-473.4110.39243.04
    Tax--9.7461.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-473.410.65181.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-473.410.65181.98
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-473.410.65181.98
    Equity Share Capital61.1461.1430.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.790.1964.83
    Diluted EPS-7.790.1956.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.790.1964.83
    Diluted EPS-7.790.1956.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 09:34 am