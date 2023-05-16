Suumaya Ind. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.23 crore, down 98.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.23 crore in March 2023 down 98.49% from Rs. 1,802.37 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 473.41 crore in March 2023 down 360.14% from Rs. 181.98 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 469.02 crore in March 2023 down 189.33% from Rs. 525.05 crore in March 2022.
Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 13.75 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -67.69% returns over the last 6 months and -81.47% over the last 12 months.
|Suumaya Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.23
|141.39
|1,802.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.23
|141.39
|1,802.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|-65.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|22.01
|130.56
|-4.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.06
|0.67
|1,330.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.23
|1.46
|1.35
|Depreciation
|1.92
|1.82
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|478.28
|66.42
|15.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-492.27
|-59.54
|524.32
|Other Income
|21.33
|70.65
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-470.94
|11.11
|524.66
|Interest
|2.47
|0.72
|2.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-473.41
|10.39
|522.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-279.33
|P/L Before Tax
|-473.41
|10.39
|243.04
|Tax
|--
|9.74
|61.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-473.41
|0.65
|181.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-473.41
|0.65
|181.98
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-473.41
|0.65
|181.98
|Equity Share Capital
|61.14
|61.14
|30.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.79
|0.19
|64.83
|Diluted EPS
|-7.79
|0.19
|56.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.79
|0.19
|64.83
|Diluted EPS
|-7.79
|0.19
|56.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited