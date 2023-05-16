Suumaya Ind. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.23 crore, down 98.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.23 crore in March 2023 down 98.49% from Rs. 1,802.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 473.41 crore in March 2023 down 360.14% from Rs. 181.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 469.02 crore in March 2023 down 189.33% from Rs. 525.05 crore in March 2022.

Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 13.75 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -67.69% returns over the last 6 months and -81.47% over the last 12 months.