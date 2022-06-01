 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suumaya Ind. Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,802.37 crore, down 40.14% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,802.37 crore in March 2022 down 40.14% from Rs. 3,011.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 181.98 crore in March 2022 down 30.87% from Rs. 263.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 525.05 crore in March 2022 up 97.27% from Rs. 266.16 crore in March 2021.

Suumaya Ind. EPS has decreased to Rs. 64.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 93.78 in March 2021.

Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 72.25 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -72.40% returns over the last 6 months and -82.96% over the last 12 months.

Suumaya Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,802.37 1,007.27 917.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,802.37 1,007.27 917.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -65.16 1,884.21 772.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -4.22 36.01 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,330.28 -1,012.23 -31.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.35 1.35 1.88
Depreciation 0.39 2.82 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.41 6.19 4.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 524.32 88.92 170.64
Other Income 0.34 4.87 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 524.66 93.79 170.72
Interest 2.29 1.76 1.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 522.37 92.03 169.69
Exceptional Items -279.33 -- --
P/L Before Tax 243.04 92.03 169.69
Tax 61.06 -3.97 52.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 181.98 96.00 116.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 181.98 96.00 116.87
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 181.98 96.00 116.87
Equity Share Capital 30.57 28.07 24.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 64.83 34.20 48.68
Diluted EPS 56.26 29.65 48.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 64.83 34.20 48.68
Diluted EPS 56.26 29.65 48.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

