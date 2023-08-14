English
    Suumaya Ind. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.11 crore, down 97.26% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.11 crore in June 2023 down 97.26% from Rs. 332.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.33 crore in June 2023 down 1130.78% from Rs. 6.92 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 70.23 crore in June 2023 down 634.88% from Rs. 13.13 crore in June 2022.

    Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 8.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -72.13% returns over the last 6 months and -83.37% over the last 12 months.

    Suumaya Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.1127.23332.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.1127.23332.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.3122.01316.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.0715.06-0.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.472.231.72
    Depreciation1.371.922.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.10478.282.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-79.07-492.279.73
    Other Income7.4721.330.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-71.60-470.9410.48
    Interest0.362.471.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-71.96-473.418.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-71.96-473.418.86
    Tax-0.63--1.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-71.33-473.416.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-71.33-473.416.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-71.33-473.416.92
    Equity Share Capital62.7661.1461.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.14-7.791.13
    Diluted EPS-1.14-7.791.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.14-7.791.13
    Diluted EPS-1.14-7.791.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Suumaya Ind. #Suumaya Industries
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:44 pm

