Suumaya Ind. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.11 crore, down 97.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.11 crore in June 2023 down 97.26% from Rs. 332.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.33 crore in June 2023 down 1130.78% from Rs. 6.92 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 70.23 crore in June 2023 down 634.88% from Rs. 13.13 crore in June 2022.

Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 8.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -72.13% returns over the last 6 months and -83.37% over the last 12 months.