Suumaya Ind. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.39 crore, down 85.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.39 crore in December 2022 down 85.96% from Rs. 1,007.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 down 99.32% from Rs. 96.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.93 crore in December 2022 down 86.62% from Rs. 96.61 crore in December 2021.