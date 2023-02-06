 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suumaya Ind. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.39 crore, down 85.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 141.39 crore in December 2022 down 85.96% from Rs. 1,007.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 down 99.32% from Rs. 96.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.93 crore in December 2022 down 86.62% from Rs. 96.61 crore in December 2021.

Suumaya Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 141.39 162.34 1,007.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 141.39 162.34 1,007.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 1,884.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 130.56 131.58 36.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.67 37.19 -1,012.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.46 1.58 1.35
Depreciation 1.82 1.83 2.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.42 4.44 6.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -59.54 -14.28 88.92
Other Income 70.65 1.20 4.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.11 -13.08 93.79
Interest 0.72 0.76 1.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.39 -13.84 92.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.39 -13.84 92.03
Tax 9.74 1.16 -3.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.65 -15.00 96.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.65 -15.00 96.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.65 -15.00 96.00
Equity Share Capital 61.14 61.14 28.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 -2.45 34.20
Diluted EPS 0.19 -2.45 29.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 -2.45 34.20
Diluted EPS 0.19 -2.45 29.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited