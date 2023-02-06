English
    Suumaya Ind. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.39 crore, down 85.96% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.39 crore in December 2022 down 85.96% from Rs. 1,007.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 down 99.32% from Rs. 96.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.93 crore in December 2022 down 86.62% from Rs. 96.61 crore in December 2021.

    Suumaya Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.39162.341,007.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.39162.341,007.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----1,884.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods130.56131.5836.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.6737.19-1,012.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.461.581.35
    Depreciation1.821.832.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.424.446.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-59.54-14.2888.92
    Other Income70.651.204.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.11-13.0893.79
    Interest0.720.761.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.39-13.8492.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.39-13.8492.03
    Tax9.741.16-3.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.65-15.0096.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.65-15.0096.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.65-15.0096.00
    Equity Share Capital61.1461.1428.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.19-2.4534.20
    Diluted EPS0.19-2.4529.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.19-2.4534.20
    Diluted EPS0.19-2.4529.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited