Suumaya Ind. Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,007.27 crore, up 9.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,007.27 crore in December 2021 up 9.79% from Rs. 917.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.00 crore in December 2021 down 17.86% from Rs. 116.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.61 crore in December 2021 down 43.51% from Rs. 171.01 crore in December 2020.

Suumaya Ind. EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 48.68 in December 2020.

Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 309.75 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.17% returns over the last 6 months and 37.94% over the last 12 months.