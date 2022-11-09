 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sutlej Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 809.95 crore, up 3.99% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 809.95 crore in September 2022 up 3.99% from Rs. 778.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.45 crore in September 2022 down 20.13% from Rs. 40.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.79 crore in September 2022 down 9.82% from Rs. 105.11 crore in September 2021.

Sutlej Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.48 in September 2021.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 62.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.42% returns over the last 6 months and -17.31% over the last 12 months.

Sutlej Textiles and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 809.95 837.30 778.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 809.95 837.30 778.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 497.48 472.35 389.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.56 8.69 5.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -74.39 -80.93 12.05
Power & Fuel -- 79.86 --
Employees Cost 111.60 111.32 104.04
Depreciation 31.08 30.91 30.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 185.54 114.63 169.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.08 100.47 67.30
Other Income 6.63 5.03 7.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.71 105.50 74.92
Interest 13.10 13.02 11.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.61 92.48 63.52
Exceptional Items -- -23.66 --
P/L Before Tax 50.61 68.82 63.52
Tax 18.16 24.11 22.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.45 44.71 40.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.45 44.71 40.63
Equity Share Capital 16.38 16.38 16.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 2.73 2.48
Diluted EPS 1.98 2.73 2.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 2.73 2.48
Diluted EPS 1.98 2.73 2.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:08 pm
