    Sutlej Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 809.95 crore, up 3.99% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 809.95 crore in September 2022 up 3.99% from Rs. 778.86 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.45 crore in September 2022 down 20.13% from Rs. 40.63 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.79 crore in September 2022 down 9.82% from Rs. 105.11 crore in September 2021.

    Sutlej Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.48 in September 2021.

    Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 62.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.42% returns over the last 6 months and -17.31% over the last 12 months.

    Sutlej Textiles and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations809.95837.30778.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations809.95837.30778.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials497.48472.35389.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.568.695.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-74.39-80.9312.05
    Power & Fuel--79.86--
    Employees Cost111.60111.32104.04
    Depreciation31.0830.9130.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses185.54114.63169.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.08100.4767.30
    Other Income6.635.037.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.71105.5074.92
    Interest13.1013.0211.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.6192.4863.52
    Exceptional Items---23.66--
    P/L Before Tax50.6168.8263.52
    Tax18.1624.1122.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.4544.7140.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.4544.7140.63
    Equity Share Capital16.3816.3816.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.982.732.48
    Diluted EPS1.982.732.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.982.732.48
    Diluted EPS1.982.732.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sutlej Textiles #Sutlej Textiles and Industries #Textiles - General
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:08 pm