Sutlej Textiles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 736.20 crore, down 16.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 736.20 crore in March 2023 down 16.52% from Rs. 881.88 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.65 crore in March 2023 down 177.89% from Rs. 52.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.89 crore in March 2023 down 72.95% from Rs. 132.67 crore in March 2022.
Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 47.65 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -32.79% over the last 12 months.
|Sutlej Textiles and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|736.20
|655.72
|881.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|736.20
|655.72
|881.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|391.29
|429.18
|451.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.63
|8.09
|14.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|39.65
|-77.87
|2.56
|Power & Fuel
|73.69
|80.46
|70.93
|Employees Cost
|97.10
|107.29
|101.91
|Depreciation
|31.73
|31.69
|29.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|86.74
|91.87
|117.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.63
|-14.99
|93.93
|Other Income
|7.79
|5.27
|8.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.16
|-9.72
|102.92
|Interest
|16.40
|14.11
|14.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.24
|-23.83
|88.26
|Exceptional Items
|-35.49
|3.15
|-7.81
|P/L Before Tax
|-47.73
|-20.68
|80.45
|Tax
|-7.08
|-7.01
|28.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-40.65
|-13.67
|52.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-40.65
|-13.67
|52.19
|Equity Share Capital
|16.38
|16.38
|16.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|-0.83
|3.19
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|-0.83
|3.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|-0.83
|3.19
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|-0.83
|3.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
