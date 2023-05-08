English
    Sutlej Textiles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 736.20 crore, down 16.52% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 736.20 crore in March 2023 down 16.52% from Rs. 881.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.65 crore in March 2023 down 177.89% from Rs. 52.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.89 crore in March 2023 down 72.95% from Rs. 132.67 crore in March 2022.

    Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 47.65 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -32.79% over the last 12 months.

    Sutlej Textiles and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations736.20655.72881.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations736.20655.72881.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials391.29429.18451.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.638.0914.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks39.65-77.872.56
    Power & Fuel73.6980.4670.93
    Employees Cost97.10107.29101.91
    Depreciation31.7331.6929.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.7491.87117.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.63-14.9993.93
    Other Income7.795.278.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.16-9.72102.92
    Interest16.4014.1114.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.24-23.8388.26
    Exceptional Items-35.493.15-7.81
    P/L Before Tax-47.73-20.6880.45
    Tax-7.08-7.0128.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-40.65-13.6752.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-40.65-13.6752.19
    Equity Share Capital16.3816.3816.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.48-0.833.19
    Diluted EPS-2.48-0.833.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.48-0.833.19
    Diluted EPS-2.48-0.833.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am