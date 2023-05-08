Sutlej Textiles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 736.20 crore, down 16.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 736.20 crore in March 2023 down 16.52% from Rs. 881.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.65 crore in March 2023 down 177.89% from Rs. 52.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.89 crore in March 2023 down 72.95% from Rs. 132.67 crore in March 2022.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 47.65 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -32.79% over the last 12 months.