Sutlej Textiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 881.88 crore, up 31.43% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 881.88 crore in March 2022 up 31.43% from Rs. 670.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.19 crore in March 2022 up 67.65% from Rs. 31.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.67 crore in March 2022 up 56.88% from Rs. 84.57 crore in March 2021.

Sutlej Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2021.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 70.85 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)

Sutlej Textiles and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 881.88 803.47 670.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 881.88 803.47 670.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 451.12 429.20 334.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.59 4.00 8.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.56 -0.95 26.94
Power & Fuel 70.93 -- 58.81
Employees Cost 101.91 104.94 86.09
Depreciation 29.75 30.43 27.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 117.09 175.14 82.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.93 60.71 46.76
Other Income 8.99 9.89 10.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.92 70.60 57.51
Interest 14.66 10.77 9.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.26 59.83 47.77
Exceptional Items -7.81 -- --
P/L Before Tax 80.45 59.83 47.77
Tax 28.26 20.99 16.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.19 38.84 31.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.19 38.84 31.13
Equity Share Capital 16.38 16.38 16.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 2.37 1.90
Diluted EPS 3.19 2.37 1.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 2.37 1.90
Diluted EPS 3.19 2.37 1.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 pm
