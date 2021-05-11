Sutlej Textiles Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 670.98 crore, up 26.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 670.98 crore in March 2021 up 26.86% from Rs. 528.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.13 crore in March 2021 up 405.8% from Rs. 10.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.57 crore in March 2021 up 226.27% from Rs. 25.92 crore in March 2020.

Sutlej Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2020.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 50.45 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.82% returns over the last 6 months and 140.81% over the last 12 months.