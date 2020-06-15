Sutlej Textiles Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 528.92 crore, down 12.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 528.92 crore in March 2020 down 12.94% from Rs. 607.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.18 crore in March 2020 down 168.18% from Rs. 14.93 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.92 crore in March 2020 down 54.8% from Rs. 57.35 crore in March 2019.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 22.95 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.50% returns over the last 6 months and -27.94% over the last 12 months.