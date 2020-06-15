Sutlej Textiles Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 528.92 crore, down 12.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 528.92 crore in March 2020 down 12.94% from Rs. 607.53 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.18 crore in March 2020 down 168.18% from Rs. 14.93 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.92 crore in March 2020 down 54.8% from Rs. 57.35 crore in March 2019.
Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 22.95 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.50% returns over the last 6 months and -27.94% over the last 12 months.
|Sutlej Textiles and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|528.92
|572.83
|607.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|528.92
|572.83
|607.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|261.81
|302.01
|324.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.48
|22.16
|18.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.62
|-24.45
|10.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|61.44
|62.83
|Employees Cost
|86.32
|86.91
|77.91
|Depreciation
|25.64
|24.88
|24.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|131.24
|65.35
|64.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.19
|34.53
|23.23
|Other Income
|8.47
|4.38
|9.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|38.91
|32.89
|Interest
|10.94
|9.86
|12.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.66
|29.05
|20.02
|Exceptional Items
|-4.36
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.02
|29.05
|20.02
|Tax
|-4.84
|9.50
|5.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.18
|19.55
|14.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.18
|19.55
|14.93
|Equity Share Capital
|16.38
|16.38
|16.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|1.19
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|1.19
|0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|1.19
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|1.19
|0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:24 am