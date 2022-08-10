 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sutlej Textiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 837.30 crore, up 44.92% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 837.30 crore in June 2022 up 44.92% from Rs. 577.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.71 crore in June 2022 up 86.14% from Rs. 24.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.41 crore in June 2022 up 73.09% from Rs. 78.81 crore in June 2021.

Sutlej Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2021.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 64.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.22% returns over the last 6 months and -4.29% over the last 12 months.

Sutlej Textiles and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 837.30 881.88 577.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 837.30 881.88 577.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 472.35 451.12 337.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.69 14.59 8.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -80.93 2.56 -75.93
Power & Fuel 79.86 70.93 62.73
Employees Cost 111.32 101.91 92.24
Depreciation 30.91 29.75 29.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 114.63 117.09 77.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.47 93.93 45.38
Other Income 5.03 8.99 3.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.50 102.92 49.15
Interest 13.02 14.66 11.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.48 88.26 37.26
Exceptional Items -23.66 -7.81 --
P/L Before Tax 68.82 80.45 37.26
Tax 24.11 28.26 13.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.71 52.19 24.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.71 52.19 24.02
Equity Share Capital 16.38 16.38 16.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.73 3.19 1.47
Diluted EPS 2.73 3.19 1.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.73 3.19 1.47
Diluted EPS 2.73 3.19 1.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
