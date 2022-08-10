English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sutlej Textiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 837.30 crore, up 44.92% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 837.30 crore in June 2022 up 44.92% from Rs. 577.77 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.71 crore in June 2022 up 86.14% from Rs. 24.02 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.41 crore in June 2022 up 73.09% from Rs. 78.81 crore in June 2021.

    Sutlej Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2021.

    Close

    Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 64.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.22% returns over the last 6 months and -4.29% over the last 12 months.

    Sutlej Textiles and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations837.30881.88577.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations837.30881.88577.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials472.35451.12337.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.6914.598.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-80.932.56-75.93
    Power & Fuel79.8670.9362.73
    Employees Cost111.32101.9192.24
    Depreciation30.9129.7529.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses114.63117.0977.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.4793.9345.38
    Other Income5.038.993.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.50102.9249.15
    Interest13.0214.6611.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.4888.2637.26
    Exceptional Items-23.66-7.81--
    P/L Before Tax68.8280.4537.26
    Tax24.1128.2613.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.7152.1924.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.7152.1924.02
    Equity Share Capital16.3816.3816.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.733.191.47
    Diluted EPS2.733.191.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.733.191.47
    Diluted EPS2.733.191.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sutlej Textiles #Sutlej Textiles and Industries #Textiles - General
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.