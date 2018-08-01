Sutlej Textiles standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 615.36 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 615.36 604.33 651.99 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 615.36 604.33 651.99 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 333.48 318.12 344.83 Purchase of Traded Goods 32.49 36.44 27.33 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.01 -0.31 8.14 Power & Fuel 63.97 65.71 -- Employees Cost 78.85 72.78 72.26 Depreciation 26.81 26.91 26.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 68.99 65.03 129.89 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.78 19.65 43.46 Other Income 5.74 6.14 6.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.52 25.79 50.20 Interest 16.42 15.35 15.83 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.10 10.44 34.37 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 12.10 10.44 34.37 Tax 3.47 0.66 10.79 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.63 9.78 23.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.63 9.78 23.58 Equity Share Capital 16.38 16.38 16.38 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.53 0.60 14.39 Diluted EPS 0.53 0.60 14.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.53 0.60 14.39 Diluted EPS 0.53 0.60 14.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited