 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sutlej Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 655.72 crore, down 18.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 655.72 crore in December 2022 down 18.39% from Rs. 803.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.67 crore in December 2022 down 135.2% from Rs. 38.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.97 crore in December 2022 down 78.25% from Rs. 101.03 crore in December 2021.

Sutlej Textiles and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 655.72 809.95 803.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 655.72 809.95 803.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 429.18 497.48 429.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.09 1.56 4.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -77.87 -74.39 -0.95
Power & Fuel 80.46 -- --
Employees Cost 107.29 111.60 104.94
Depreciation 31.69 31.08 30.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 91.87 185.54 175.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.99 57.08 60.71
Other Income 5.27 6.63 9.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.72 63.71 70.60
Interest 14.11 13.10 10.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.83 50.61 59.83
Exceptional Items 3.15 -- --
P/L Before Tax -20.68 50.61 59.83
Tax -7.01 18.16 20.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.67 32.45 38.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.67 32.45 38.84
Equity Share Capital 16.38 16.38 16.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.83 1.98 2.37
Diluted EPS -0.83 1.98 2.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.83 1.98 2.37
Diluted EPS -0.83 1.98 2.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited