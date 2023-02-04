Sutlej Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 655.72 crore, down 18.39% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 655.72 crore in December 2022 down 18.39% from Rs. 803.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.67 crore in December 2022 down 135.2% from Rs. 38.84 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.97 crore in December 2022 down 78.25% from Rs. 101.03 crore in December 2021.
Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 59.30 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.13% returns over the last 6 months and -33.71% over the last 12 months.
|Sutlej Textiles and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|655.72
|809.95
|803.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|655.72
|809.95
|803.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|429.18
|497.48
|429.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.09
|1.56
|4.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-77.87
|-74.39
|-0.95
|Power & Fuel
|80.46
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|107.29
|111.60
|104.94
|Depreciation
|31.69
|31.08
|30.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|91.87
|185.54
|175.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.99
|57.08
|60.71
|Other Income
|5.27
|6.63
|9.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.72
|63.71
|70.60
|Interest
|14.11
|13.10
|10.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.83
|50.61
|59.83
|Exceptional Items
|3.15
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.68
|50.61
|59.83
|Tax
|-7.01
|18.16
|20.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.67
|32.45
|38.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.67
|32.45
|38.84
|Equity Share Capital
|16.38
|16.38
|16.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|1.98
|2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|1.98
|2.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|1.98
|2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|1.98
|2.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited