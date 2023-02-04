Sutlej Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 655.72 crore, down 18.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 655.72 crore in December 2022 down 18.39% from Rs. 803.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.67 crore in December 2022 down 135.2% from Rs. 38.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.97 crore in December 2022 down 78.25% from Rs. 101.03 crore in December 2021.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 59.30 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.13% returns over the last 6 months and -33.71% over the last 12 months.