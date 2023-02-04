English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sutlej Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 655.72 crore, down 18.39% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 655.72 crore in December 2022 down 18.39% from Rs. 803.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.67 crore in December 2022 down 135.2% from Rs. 38.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.97 crore in December 2022 down 78.25% from Rs. 101.03 crore in December 2021.

    Sutlej Textiles and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations655.72809.95803.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations655.72809.95803.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials429.18497.48429.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.091.564.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-77.87-74.39-0.95
    Power & Fuel80.46----
    Employees Cost107.29111.60104.94
    Depreciation31.6931.0830.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.87185.54175.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.9957.0860.71
    Other Income5.276.639.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.7263.7170.60
    Interest14.1113.1010.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.8350.6159.83
    Exceptional Items3.15----
    P/L Before Tax-20.6850.6159.83
    Tax-7.0118.1620.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.6732.4538.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.6732.4538.84
    Equity Share Capital16.3816.3816.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.831.982.37
    Diluted EPS-0.831.982.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.831.982.37
    Diluted EPS-0.831.982.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited