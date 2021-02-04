Sutlej Textiles Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 541.76 crore, down 5.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 541.76 crore in December 2020 down 5.42% from Rs. 572.83 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2020 down 28.8% from Rs. 19.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.30 crore in December 2020 down 16.44% from Rs. 63.79 crore in December 2019.

Sutlej Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2019.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 44.60 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 135.98% returns over the last 6 months and 36.60% over the last 12 months.