Sutlej Textiles Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 572.83 crore, down 12.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 572.83 crore in December 2019 down 12.05% from Rs. 651.32 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.55 crore in December 2019 up 13.07% from Rs. 17.29 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.79 crore in December 2019 up 6.16% from Rs. 60.09 crore in December 2018.

Sutlej Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.06 in December 2018.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 33.00 on February 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.57% returns over the last 6 months and -18.11% over the last 12 months.