Sutlej Textiles Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 651.32 crore, up 9.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 651.32 crore in December 2018 up 9.66% from Rs. 593.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.29 crore in December 2018 up 5.75% from Rs. 16.35 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.09 crore in December 2018 down 10.27% from Rs. 66.97 crore in December 2017.

Sutlej Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.00 in December 2017.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 38.60 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.24% returns over the last 6 months and -58.47% over the last 12 months.