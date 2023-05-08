English
    Sutlej Textiles Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 744.06 crore, down 16.44% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 744.06 crore in March 2023 down 16.44% from Rs. 890.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.85 crore in March 2023 down 146.19% from Rs. 51.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.54 crore in March 2023 down 74.7% from Rs. 132.58 crore in March 2022.

    Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 47.65 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -32.79% over the last 12 months.

    Sutlej Textiles and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations744.06664.61890.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations744.06664.61890.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials396.48429.83458.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.5514.7315.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks39.92-79.381.14
    Power & Fuel73.6980.4670.93
    Employees Cost99.13109.78103.58
    Depreciation32.2432.2529.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses88.5493.56119.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.49-16.6292.06
    Other Income7.795.2910.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.30-11.33102.62
    Interest16.7914.4214.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.49-25.7587.74
    Exceptional Items-15.873.15-7.81
    P/L Before Tax-31.36-22.6079.93
    Tax-7.51-7.0428.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-23.85-15.5651.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-23.85-15.5651.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-23.85-15.5651.64
    Equity Share Capital16.3816.3816.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.46-0.963.15
    Diluted EPS-1.46-0.963.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.46-0.963.15
    Diluted EPS-1.46-0.963.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am