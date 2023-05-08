Sutlej Textiles Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 744.06 crore, down 16.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 744.06 crore in March 2023 down 16.44% from Rs. 890.46 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.85 crore in March 2023 down 146.19% from Rs. 51.64 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.54 crore in March 2023 down 74.7% from Rs. 132.58 crore in March 2022.
Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 47.65 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -32.79% over the last 12 months.
|Sutlej Textiles and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|744.06
|664.61
|890.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|744.06
|664.61
|890.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|396.48
|429.83
|458.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.55
|14.73
|15.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|39.92
|-79.38
|1.14
|Power & Fuel
|73.69
|80.46
|70.93
|Employees Cost
|99.13
|109.78
|103.58
|Depreciation
|32.24
|32.25
|29.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|88.54
|93.56
|119.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.49
|-16.62
|92.06
|Other Income
|7.79
|5.29
|10.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.30
|-11.33
|102.62
|Interest
|16.79
|14.42
|14.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.49
|-25.75
|87.74
|Exceptional Items
|-15.87
|3.15
|-7.81
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.36
|-22.60
|79.93
|Tax
|-7.51
|-7.04
|28.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.85
|-15.56
|51.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.85
|-15.56
|51.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-23.85
|-15.56
|51.64
|Equity Share Capital
|16.38
|16.38
|16.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.46
|-0.96
|3.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.46
|-0.96
|3.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.46
|-0.96
|3.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.46
|-0.96
|3.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited