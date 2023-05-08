Sutlej Textiles Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 744.06 crore, down 16.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 744.06 crore in March 2023 down 16.44% from Rs. 890.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.85 crore in March 2023 down 146.19% from Rs. 51.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.54 crore in March 2023 down 74.7% from Rs. 132.58 crore in March 2022.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 47.65 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -32.79% over the last 12 months.