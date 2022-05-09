 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sutlej Textiles Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 890.46 crore, up 31.51% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 890.46 crore in March 2022 up 31.51% from Rs. 677.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.64 crore in March 2022 up 85.96% from Rs. 27.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.58 crore in March 2022 up 62.14% from Rs. 81.77 crore in March 2021.

Sutlej Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 3.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2021.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 70.85 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)

Sutlej Textiles and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 890.46 813.21 677.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 890.46 813.21 677.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 458.31 429.70 335.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.23 12.48 11.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.14 -2.69 27.13
Power & Fuel 70.93 -- 58.81
Employees Cost 103.58 107.90 88.66
Depreciation 29.96 30.63 27.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.25 176.56 84.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.06 58.63 43.64
Other Income 10.56 9.91 10.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.62 68.54 54.40
Interest 14.88 11.00 9.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 87.74 57.54 44.41
Exceptional Items -7.81 -- --
P/L Before Tax 79.93 57.54 44.41
Tax 28.29 21.02 16.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.64 36.52 27.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.64 36.52 27.77
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 51.64 36.52 27.77
Equity Share Capital 16.38 16.38 16.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.15 2.23 1.70
Diluted EPS 3.15 2.23 1.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.15 2.23 1.70
Diluted EPS 3.15 2.23 1.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 09:11 pm
