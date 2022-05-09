Sutlej Textiles Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 890.46 crore, up 31.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 890.46 crore in March 2022 up 31.51% from Rs. 677.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.64 crore in March 2022 up 85.96% from Rs. 27.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.58 crore in March 2022 up 62.14% from Rs. 81.77 crore in March 2021.

Sutlej Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 3.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2021.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 70.85 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)