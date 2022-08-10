Sutlej Textiles Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 845.99 crore, up 44.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 845.99 crore in June 2022 up 44.18% from Rs. 586.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.38 crore in June 2022 up 122.56% from Rs. 20.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.61 crore in June 2022 up 81.3% from Rs. 75.90 crore in June 2021.

Sutlej Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2021.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 64.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.22% returns over the last 6 months and -4.29% over the last 12 months.