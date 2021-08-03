Sutlej Textiles Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 586.74 crore, up 205.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 586.74 crore in June 2021 up 205.9% from Rs. 191.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.39 crore in June 2021 up 153.34% from Rs. 38.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.90 crore in June 2021 up 435.1% from Rs. 22.65 crore in June 2020.

Sutlej Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.33 in June 2020.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 69.65 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)