Sutlej Textiles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 664.61 crore, down 18.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 664.61 crore in December 2022 down 18.27% from Rs. 813.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.56 crore in December 2022 down 142.61% from Rs. 36.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.92 crore in December 2022 down 78.9% from Rs. 99.17 crore in December 2021.
|Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 59.30 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.13% returns over the last 6 months and -33.71% over the last 12 months.
|Sutlej Textiles and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|664.61
|819.57
|813.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|664.61
|819.57
|813.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|429.83
|500.98
|429.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.73
|6.66
|12.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-79.38
|-76.80
|-2.69
|Power & Fuel
|80.46
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|109.78
|113.87
|107.90
|Depreciation
|32.25
|31.27
|30.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|93.56
|187.26
|176.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.62
|56.33
|58.63
|Other Income
|5.29
|6.45
|9.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.33
|62.78
|68.54
|Interest
|14.42
|13.39
|11.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.75
|49.39
|57.54
|Exceptional Items
|3.15
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.60
|49.39
|57.54
|Tax
|-7.04
|18.08
|21.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.56
|31.31
|36.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.56
|31.31
|36.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.56
|31.31
|36.52
|Equity Share Capital
|16.38
|16.38
|16.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|1.91
|2.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|1.91
|2.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|1.91
|2.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|1.91
|2.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited