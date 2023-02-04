 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sutlej Textiles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 664.61 crore, down 18.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 664.61 crore in December 2022 down 18.27% from Rs. 813.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.56 crore in December 2022 down 142.61% from Rs. 36.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.92 crore in December 2022 down 78.9% from Rs. 99.17 crore in December 2021. Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 59.30 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.13% returns over the last 6 months and -33.71% over the last 12 months.
Sutlej Textiles and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations664.61819.57813.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations664.61819.57813.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials429.83500.98429.70
Purchase of Traded Goods14.736.6612.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-79.38-76.80-2.69
Power & Fuel80.46----
Employees Cost109.78113.87107.90
Depreciation32.2531.2730.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses93.56187.26176.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.6256.3358.63
Other Income5.296.459.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.3362.7868.54
Interest14.4213.3911.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.7549.3957.54
Exceptional Items3.15----
P/L Before Tax-22.6049.3957.54
Tax-7.0418.0821.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.5631.3136.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.5631.3136.52
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-15.5631.3136.52
Equity Share Capital16.3816.3816.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.961.912.23
Diluted EPS-0.961.912.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.961.912.23
Diluted EPS-0.961.912.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sutlej Textiles #Sutlej Textiles and Industries #Textiles - General
first published: Feb 4, 2023 12:22 am