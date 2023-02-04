English
    Sutlej Textiles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 664.61 crore, down 18.27% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 664.61 crore in December 2022 down 18.27% from Rs. 813.21 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.56 crore in December 2022 down 142.61% from Rs. 36.52 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.92 crore in December 2022 down 78.9% from Rs. 99.17 crore in December 2021.Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 59.30 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.13% returns over the last 6 months and -33.71% over the last 12 months.
    Sutlej Textiles and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations664.61819.57813.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations664.61819.57813.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials429.83500.98429.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.736.6612.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-79.38-76.80-2.69
    Power & Fuel80.46----
    Employees Cost109.78113.87107.90
    Depreciation32.2531.2730.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.56187.26176.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.6256.3358.63
    Other Income5.296.459.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.3362.7868.54
    Interest14.4213.3911.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.7549.3957.54
    Exceptional Items3.15----
    P/L Before Tax-22.6049.3957.54
    Tax-7.0418.0821.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.5631.3136.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.5631.3136.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-15.5631.3136.52
    Equity Share Capital16.3816.3816.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.961.912.23
    Diluted EPS-0.961.912.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.961.912.23
    Diluted EPS-0.961.912.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
