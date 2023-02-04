Sutlej Textiles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 664.61 crore, down 18.27% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 664.61 819.57 813.21 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 664.61 819.57 813.21 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 429.83 500.98 429.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 14.73 6.66 12.48 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -79.38 -76.80 -2.69 Power & Fuel 80.46 -- -- Employees Cost 109.78 113.87 107.90 Depreciation 32.25 31.27 30.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 93.56 187.26 176.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.62 56.33 58.63 Other Income 5.29 6.45 9.91 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.33 62.78 68.54 Interest 14.42 13.39 11.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -25.75 49.39 57.54 Exceptional Items 3.15 -- -- P/L Before Tax -22.60 49.39 57.54 Tax -7.04 18.08 21.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.56 31.31 36.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.56 31.31 36.52 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -15.56 31.31 36.52 Equity Share Capital 16.38 16.38 16.38 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.96 1.91 2.23 Diluted EPS -0.96 1.91 2.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.96 1.91 2.23 Diluted EPS -0.96 1.91 2.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited