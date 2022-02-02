Sutlej Textiles Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 813.21 crore, up 48.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 813.21 crore in December 2021 up 48.01% from Rs. 549.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.52 crore in December 2021 up 217.01% from Rs. 11.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.17 crore in December 2021 up 92.53% from Rs. 51.51 crore in December 2020.

Sutlej Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2020.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 93.55 on February 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.31% returns over the last 6 months and 116.30% over the last 12 months.