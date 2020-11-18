Suryavanshi Spg Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore, up 74.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryavanshi Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore in September 2020 up 74.89% from Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2020 down 69.35% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020 up 325% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019.
Suryavanshi Spg shares closed at 9.00 on November 12, 2020 (BSE)
|Suryavanshi Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.24
|2.94
|5.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.24
|2.94
|5.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.13
|2.33
|4.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.34
|-0.74
|-2.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.18
|0.65
|1.26
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.41
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.56
|1.06
|1.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.76
|-0.49
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.05
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.71
|-0.49
|Interest
|0.63
|0.50
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.95
|-1.21
|-0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.95
|-1.21
|-0.56
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.95
|-1.21
|-0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.95
|-1.21
|-0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|4.91
|4.91
|4.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-2.47
|-1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-2.47
|-1.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-2.47
|-1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-2.47
|-1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am