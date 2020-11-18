Suryavanshi Spg Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore, up 74.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore in September 2020 up 74.89% from Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2020 down 69.35% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020 up 325% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019.

Suryavanshi Spg shares closed at 9.00 on November 12, 2020 (BSE)