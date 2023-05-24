English
    Suryavanshi Spg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore, down 30.5% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryavanshi Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore in March 2023 down 30.5% from Rs. 15.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2023 down 429.34% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2023 down 203.87% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2022.

    Suryavanshi Spg shares closed at 23.80 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.90% returns over the last 6 months and 39.59% over the last 12 months.

    Suryavanshi Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.5511.8415.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.5511.8415.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.496.927.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.260.92-0.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.321.372.08
    Depreciation0.410.340.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.083.425.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.49-1.140.75
    Other Income0.470.370.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.02-0.761.14
    Interest0.650.570.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.67-1.330.82
    Exceptional Items--1.36--
    P/L Before Tax-2.670.030.82
    Tax0.04----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.710.030.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.710.030.82
    Equity Share Capital4.914.914.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.510.071.67
    Diluted EPS-5.510.071.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.510.071.67
    Diluted EPS-5.510.071.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 09:15 am