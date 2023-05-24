Suryavanshi Spg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore, down 30.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryavanshi Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore in March 2023 down 30.5% from Rs. 15.18 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2023 down 429.34% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2023 down 203.87% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2022.
Suryavanshi Spg shares closed at 23.80 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.90% returns over the last 6 months and 39.59% over the last 12 months.
|Suryavanshi Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.55
|11.84
|15.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.55
|11.84
|15.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.49
|6.92
|7.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.26
|0.92
|-0.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.32
|1.37
|2.08
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.34
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.08
|3.42
|5.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.49
|-1.14
|0.75
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.37
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.02
|-0.76
|1.14
|Interest
|0.65
|0.57
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.67
|-1.33
|0.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1.36
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.67
|0.03
|0.82
|Tax
|0.04
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.71
|0.03
|0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.71
|0.03
|0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|4.91
|4.91
|4.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.51
|0.07
|1.67
|Diluted EPS
|-5.51
|0.07
|1.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.51
|0.07
|1.67
|Diluted EPS
|-5.51
|0.07
|1.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited