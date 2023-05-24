Suryavanshi Spg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore, down 30.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore in March 2023 down 30.5% from Rs. 15.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2023 down 429.34% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2023 down 203.87% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2022.

Suryavanshi Spg shares closed at 23.80 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.90% returns over the last 6 months and 39.59% over the last 12 months.