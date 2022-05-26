Suryavanshi Spg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore, up 11.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore in March 2022 up 11.2% from Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022 up 211.47% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2022 down 24.02% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2021.

Suryavanshi Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2021.

Suryavanshi Spg shares closed at 20.60 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 70.25% returns over the last 6 months and 124.16% over the last 12 months.