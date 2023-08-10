Suryavanshi Spg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.28 crore, down 37.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.28 crore in June 2023 down 37.17% from Rs. 17.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2023 down 131.53% from Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 down 156.48% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

Suryavanshi Spg shares closed at 20.77 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.24% returns over the last 6 months and -15.22% over the last 12 months.