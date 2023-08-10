English
    Suryavanshi Spg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.28 crore, down 37.17% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryavanshi Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.28 crore in June 2023 down 37.17% from Rs. 17.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2023 down 131.53% from Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 down 156.48% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

    Suryavanshi Spg shares closed at 20.77 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.24% returns over the last 6 months and -15.22% over the last 12 months.

    Suryavanshi Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.2810.5517.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.2810.5517.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.637.4911.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.47-0.260.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.191.321.75
    Depreciation0.410.410.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.884.083.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.30-2.490.56
    Other Income0.280.470.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.02-2.020.66
    Interest0.470.650.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.50-2.670.54
    Exceptional Items----4.20
    P/L Before Tax-1.50-2.674.74
    Tax--0.04--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.50-2.714.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.50-2.714.74
    Equity Share Capital4.914.914.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.05-5.519.66
    Diluted EPS-3.05-5.519.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.05-5.519.66
    Diluted EPS-3.05-5.519.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suryavanshi Spg #Suryavanshi Spinning Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

