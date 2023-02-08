Suryavanshi Spg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.84 crore, down 22.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.84 crore in December 2022 down 22.97% from Rs. 15.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 96.2% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.