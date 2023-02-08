 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suryavanshi Spg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.84 crore, down 22.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryavanshi Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.84 crore in December 2022 down 22.97% from Rs. 15.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 96.2% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.84 12.78 15.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.84 12.78 15.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.92 9.52 10.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.92 0.30 -0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.37 1.50 2.01
Depreciation 0.34 0.42 0.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.42 3.15 2.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.14 -2.12 0.90
Other Income 0.37 0.23 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.76 -1.88 1.25
Interest 0.57 0.60 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.33 -2.48 0.85
Exceptional Items 1.36 0.18 --
P/L Before Tax 0.03 -2.31 0.85
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.03 -2.31 0.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.03 -2.31 0.85
Equity Share Capital 4.91 4.91 4.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -4.70 1.73
Diluted EPS 0.07 -4.70 1.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -4.70 1.73
Diluted EPS 0.07 -4.70 1.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited