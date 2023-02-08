Suryavanshi Spg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.84 crore, down 22.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.84 crore in December 2022 down 22.97% from Rs. 15.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 96.2% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

Suryavanshi Spg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in December 2021.

Suryavanshi Spg shares closed at 24.00 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.35% returns over the last 6 months and -1.03% over the last 12 months.