English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suryavanshi Spg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.84 crore, down 22.97% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryavanshi Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.84 crore in December 2022 down 22.97% from Rs. 15.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 96.2% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

    Suryavanshi Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.8412.7815.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.8412.7815.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.929.5210.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.920.30-0.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.371.502.01
    Depreciation0.340.420.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.423.152.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.14-2.120.90
    Other Income0.370.230.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.76-1.881.25
    Interest0.570.600.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.33-2.480.85
    Exceptional Items1.360.18--
    P/L Before Tax0.03-2.310.85
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.03-2.310.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.03-2.310.85
    Equity Share Capital4.914.914.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.07-4.701.73
    Diluted EPS0.07-4.701.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.07-4.701.73
    Diluted EPS0.07-4.701.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited