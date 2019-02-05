Suryavanshi Spg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.79 crore, down 12.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryavanshi Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.79 crore in December 2018 down 12.07% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2018 up 49.24% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2018 down 28% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2017.
Suryavanshi Spg shares closed at 4.92 on January 28, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Suryavanshi Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.79
|5.32
|4.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.79
|5.32
|4.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.22
|0.74
|2.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.29
|-0.17
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.53
|1.75
|1.71
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.43
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.73
|3.12
|2.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.41
|-0.56
|-3.35
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|2.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.39
|-0.54
|-1.21
|Interest
|0.15
|0.14
|1.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.54
|-0.68
|-3.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.54
|-0.68
|-3.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.54
|-0.68
|-3.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.54
|-0.68
|-3.03
|Equity Share Capital
|4.91
|4.91
|4.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.14
|-1.38
|-6.18
|Diluted EPS
|-3.14
|-1.38
|-6.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.14
|-1.38
|-6.18
|Diluted EPS
|-3.14
|-1.38
|-6.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited