Suryavanshi Spg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.79 crore, down 12.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.79 crore in December 2018 down 12.07% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2018 up 49.24% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2018 down 28% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2017.

Suryavanshi Spg shares closed at 4.92 on January 28, 2019 (BSE)