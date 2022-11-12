 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suryalata Spg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore, down 4.87% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalata Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore in September 2022 down 4.87% from Rs. 121.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in September 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 7.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.71 crore in September 2022 up 12.75% from Rs. 14.82 crore in September 2021.

Suryalata Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 21.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.79 in September 2021.

Suryalata Spg shares closed at 318.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.84% returns over the last 6 months and -1.84% over the last 12 months.

Suryalata Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.86 133.50 121.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.86 133.50 121.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.26 83.48 64.69
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.96 2.71 14.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.41 8.32 8.80
Depreciation 3.17 2.96 2.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.62 21.44 19.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.36 14.58 11.78
Other Income 1.18 0.24 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.54 14.83 12.02
Interest 1.27 1.70 1.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.27 13.12 10.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.27 13.12 10.11
Tax 3.09 3.30 2.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.18 9.82 7.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.18 9.82 7.16
Equity Share Capital 4.27 4.27 4.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.52 23.01 16.79
Diluted EPS 21.52 23.01 16.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.52 23.01 16.79
Diluted EPS 21.52 23.01 16.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suryalata Spg #Suryalata Spinning Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:23 pm
