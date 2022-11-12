Suryalata Spg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore, down 4.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore in September 2022 down 4.87% from Rs. 121.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in September 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 7.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.71 crore in September 2022 up 12.75% from Rs. 14.82 crore in September 2021.

Suryalata Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 21.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.79 in September 2021.

Suryalata Spg shares closed at 318.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.84% returns over the last 6 months and -1.84% over the last 12 months.