    Suryalata Spg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore, down 4.87% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalata Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 115.86 crore in September 2022 down 4.87% from Rs. 121.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in September 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 7.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.71 crore in September 2022 up 12.75% from Rs. 14.82 crore in September 2021.

    Suryalata Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 21.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.79 in September 2021.

    Suryalata Spg shares closed at 318.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.84% returns over the last 6 months and -1.84% over the last 12 months.

    Suryalata Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations115.86133.50121.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations115.86133.50121.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.2683.4864.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.962.7114.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.418.328.80
    Depreciation3.172.962.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.6221.4419.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3614.5811.78
    Other Income1.180.240.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.5414.8312.02
    Interest1.271.701.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.2713.1210.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.2713.1210.11
    Tax3.093.302.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.189.827.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.189.827.16
    Equity Share Capital4.274.274.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.5223.0116.79
    Diluted EPS21.5223.0116.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.5223.0116.79
    Diluted EPS21.5223.0116.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

