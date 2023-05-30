Suryalata Spg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.31 crore, down 21.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.31 crore in March 2023 down 21.88% from Rs. 136.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2023 down 79.92% from Rs. 25.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2023 down 63.58% from Rs. 34.54 crore in March 2022.

Suryalata Spg EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 59.99 in March 2022.

Suryalata Spg shares closed at 1,504.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 385.28% returns over the last 6 months and 299.52% over the last 12 months.