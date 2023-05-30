English
    Suryalata Spg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.31 crore, down 21.88% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalata Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.31 crore in March 2023 down 21.88% from Rs. 136.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2023 down 79.92% from Rs. 25.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2023 down 63.58% from Rs. 34.54 crore in March 2022.

    Suryalata Spg EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 59.99 in March 2022.

    Suryalata Spg shares closed at 1,504.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 385.28% returns over the last 6 months and 299.52% over the last 12 months.

    Suryalata Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.31123.60136.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.31123.60136.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.1068.9070.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.559.610.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.578.716.82
    Depreciation2.883.062.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.2823.5624.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.039.7530.71
    Other Income1.670.750.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.7010.5031.64
    Interest1.011.302.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.699.2029.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.699.2029.32
    Tax3.552.323.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.146.8825.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.146.8825.60
    Equity Share Capital4.274.274.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0616.1459.99
    Diluted EPS12.0616.1459.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0616.1459.99
    Diluted EPS12.0616.1459.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
