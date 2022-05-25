 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suryalata Spg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.08 crore, up 49.21% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalata Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 136.08 crore in March 2022 up 49.21% from Rs. 91.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.60 crore in March 2022 up 74.01% from Rs. 14.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.54 crore in March 2022 up 27.83% from Rs. 27.02 crore in March 2021.

Suryalata Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 59.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 34.47 in March 2021.

Suryalata Spg shares closed at 376.60 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.52% returns over the last 6 months and 114.40% over the last 12 months.

Suryalata Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 136.08 127.80 91.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 136.08 127.80 91.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 70.89 77.68 57.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.58 2.42 -20.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.82 8.64 9.11
Depreciation 2.90 2.98 2.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.17 19.36 19.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.71 16.73 23.61
Other Income 0.93 0.28 0.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.64 17.01 24.31
Interest 2.32 1.91 3.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.32 15.10 20.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.32 15.10 20.73
Tax 3.73 4.40 6.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.60 10.70 14.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.60 10.70 14.71
Equity Share Capital 4.27 4.27 4.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 59.99 25.08 34.47
Diluted EPS 59.99 25.08 34.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 59.99 25.08 34.47
Diluted EPS 59.99 25.08 34.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suryalata Spg #Suryalata Spinning Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
first published: May 25, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.