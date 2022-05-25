Suryalata Spg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.08 crore, up 49.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.08 crore in March 2022 up 49.21% from Rs. 91.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.60 crore in March 2022 up 74.01% from Rs. 14.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.54 crore in March 2022 up 27.83% from Rs. 27.02 crore in March 2021.

Suryalata Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 59.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 34.47 in March 2021.

Suryalata Spg shares closed at 376.60 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.52% returns over the last 6 months and 114.40% over the last 12 months.