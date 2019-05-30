Suryalata Spg Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 99.54 crore, up 20.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.54 crore in March 2019 up 20.55% from Rs. 82.57 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2019 up 190.4% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.80 crore in March 2019 up 148.15% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2018.

Suryalata Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 13.47 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.64 in March 2018.

Suryalata Spg shares closed at 135.50 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.74% returns over the last 6 months and 2.57% over the last 12 months.