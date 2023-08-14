Suryalata Spg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.54 crore, down 23.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.54 crore in June 2023 down 23.94% from Rs. 133.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2023 down 70.07% from Rs. 9.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.22 crore in June 2023 down 53.79% from Rs. 17.79 crore in June 2022.

Suryalata Spg EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.01 in June 2022.

Suryalata Spg shares closed at 809.15 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 161.02% returns over the last 6 months and 158.31% over the last 12 months.