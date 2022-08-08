 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suryalata Spg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.50 crore, up 41% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalata Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 133.50 crore in June 2022 up 41% from Rs. 94.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.82 crore in June 2022 up 128.78% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.79 crore in June 2022 up 55.51% from Rs. 11.44 crore in June 2021.

Suryalata Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 23.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.06 in June 2021.

Suryalata Spg shares closed at 350.65 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.22% returns over the last 6 months and -20.07% over the last 12 months.

Suryalata Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 133.50 136.08 94.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 133.50 136.08 94.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.48 70.89 59.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.71 0.58 -0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.32 6.82 7.14
Depreciation 2.96 2.90 2.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.44 24.17 17.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.58 30.71 8.45
Other Income 0.24 0.93 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.83 31.64 8.69
Interest 1.70 2.32 2.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.12 29.32 6.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.12 29.32 6.06
Tax 3.30 3.73 1.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.82 25.60 4.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.82 25.60 4.29
Equity Share Capital 4.27 4.27 4.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.01 59.99 10.06
Diluted EPS 23.01 59.99 10.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.01 59.99 10.06
Diluted EPS 23.01 59.99 10.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:44 am
