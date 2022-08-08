Suryalata Spg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.50 crore, up 41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.50 crore in June 2022 up 41% from Rs. 94.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.82 crore in June 2022 up 128.78% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.79 crore in June 2022 up 55.51% from Rs. 11.44 crore in June 2021.

Suryalata Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 23.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.06 in June 2021.

Suryalata Spg shares closed at 350.65 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.22% returns over the last 6 months and -20.07% over the last 12 months.