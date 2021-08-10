Suryalata Spg Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 94.68 crore, up 439.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.68 crore in June 2021 up 439.56% from Rs. 17.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2021 up 303.01% from Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.44 crore in June 2021 up 361.29% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2020.

Suryalata Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 10.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.95 in June 2020.

Suryalata Spg shares closed at 376.20 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 192.76% returns over the last 6 months and 367.91% over the last 12 months.