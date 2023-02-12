Suryalata Spg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.60 crore, down 3.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.60 crore in December 2022 down 3.29% from Rs. 127.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 down 35.66% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.56 crore in December 2022 down 32.17% from Rs. 19.99 crore in December 2021.